Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EAT stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,581.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

