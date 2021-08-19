Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis.
EAT stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,581.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.
In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
