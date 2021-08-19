Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EAT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,581.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

