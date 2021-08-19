Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.