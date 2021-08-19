Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.84. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,654,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,223,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $232.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

