Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EWBC traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,131. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

