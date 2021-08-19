Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.95 Million

Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to announce $30.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.60 million and the lowest is $30.30 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $121.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $125.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $127.35 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $130.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $29.75. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $293.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

