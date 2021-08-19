Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $6.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.78 billion and the highest is $6.36 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $22.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 78.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 52,027.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAD opened at $339.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.22. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

