Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $6.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.78 billion and the highest is $6.36 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $22.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 78.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 52,027.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAD opened at $339.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.22. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.