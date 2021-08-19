Brokerages Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

