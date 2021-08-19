Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce sales of $113.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.00 million and the highest is $113.01 million. Rambus reported sales of $103.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $447.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.32 million to $448.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $501.83 million, with estimates ranging from $487.06 million to $516.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 551,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,162. Rambus has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

