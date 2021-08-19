Brokerages Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $461.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to post sales of $461.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.61 million and the highest is $463.40 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $431.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYKE shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 235,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,425. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.