Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. TFI International reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFII opened at $109.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

