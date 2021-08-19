Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.45 Million

Equities analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post $124.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.71 million. The Marcus posted sales of $33.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $421.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.29 million to $436.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $710.75 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $724.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Marcus stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 256,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

