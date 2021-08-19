Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.45 Million

Equities analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post $124.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.71 million. The Marcus posted sales of $33.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $421.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.29 million to $436.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $710.75 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $724.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Marcus.
The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of The Marcus stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 256,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71.
The Marcus Company Profile
Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.