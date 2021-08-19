Brokerages Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce sales of $55.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the lowest is $54.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $52.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $221.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $222.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $207.85 million, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $208.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

CTBI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. 33,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.