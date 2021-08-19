Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.66 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce $102.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $103.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $102.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $399.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $403.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $409.11 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley reduced their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 125,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. 133,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.