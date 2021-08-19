Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce $102.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $103.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $102.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $399.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $403.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $409.11 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley reduced their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 125,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. 133,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

