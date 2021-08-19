Brokerages Expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.42). Forte Biosciences reported earnings of ($9.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forte Biosciences.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBRX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth $855,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 73.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 110,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 313,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,313. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $364.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

