Brokerages Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Iteris reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ITI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.46. 3,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,089. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $228.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Iteris by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.