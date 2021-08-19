Brokerages Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.27 Billion

Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report $12.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.33 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $47.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 billion to $47.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $49.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.17 billion to $52.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 746,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,411. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

