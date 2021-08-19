Brokerages Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. SkyWest reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

