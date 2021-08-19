Brokerages Set BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) PT at $25.30

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

BSIG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. 18,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,096. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

