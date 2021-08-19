Brokerages Set Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Target Price at $8.17

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

BKD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. 1,050,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.81. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

