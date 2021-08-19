Brokerages Set Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Target Price at $99.95

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GVDNY shares. UBS Group set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

GVDNY traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.15. 14,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,071. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $101.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

