Brokerages Set Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Price Target at $30.20

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:REZI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.58. 6,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,039. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

