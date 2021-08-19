Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target at $162.44

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.83 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

