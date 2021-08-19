Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price at $220.78

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $201.05. 362,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,222. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $72,249,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after buying an additional 175,567 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.