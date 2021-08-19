Brokerages Set Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) PT at $32.27

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTEX. KeyCorp began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vtex alerts:

Vtex stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. Vtex has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.