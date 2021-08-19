Brokers Issue Forecasts for China Resources Cement Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CARCY)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for China Resources Cement in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Resources Cement’s FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Resources Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CARCY opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03. China Resources Cement has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $46.68.

China Resources Cement Company Profile

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

