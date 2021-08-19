Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $71.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $55.74 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 134,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 47,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 231.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 290,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after buying an additional 202,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after buying an additional 212,211 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

