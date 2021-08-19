Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.36.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of BC traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.28. 13,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,399. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.27. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 56.3% in the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 203,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 73,268 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 29.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 116,823.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 91.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 57,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

