Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Sells $102,750.00 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.