Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Sells $102,750.00 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
