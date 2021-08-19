BTR Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $265.29 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.57.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.