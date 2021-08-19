BTR Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Southern Copper by 1.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 9.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,570. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

