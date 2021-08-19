BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Trading Down 4.8%

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.66. 1,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 904,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get BTRS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,710,395 shares of company stock valued at $43,542,253.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,356,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after acquiring an additional 394,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,541,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.