BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.08. 84,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 291,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.04.

BYD Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

