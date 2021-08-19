Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.86. Cabot Growth ETF shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 618 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabot Growth ETF stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.