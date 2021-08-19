CAE (NYSE:CAE) versus TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Financial Contrast

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CAE and TNR Technical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 4 6 0 2.60 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAE currently has a consensus price target of $40.44, indicating a potential upside of 48.37%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 3.50% 7.39% 2.66% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

CAE has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CAE and TNR Technical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.26 billion 3.82 -$35.77 million $0.36 75.72 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAE.

Summary

CAE beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers. The Defence and Security segment offers a portfolio of training centers, training services, and simulation products across the air, land, naval, and public safety market. The Healthcare segment includes patient simulation, interventional and imaging simulation, center management solutions, and learning modules. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

TNR Technical Company Profile

TNR Technical, Inc. designs, assembles, and markets batteries and multi-cell battery packs to industrial, commercial, and retail markets in the United States. The company's batteries are used in various applications, such as utilities, personal watercraft, photography, power tools, watches, instrumentation, laptops, CNC, airsoft, surveying equipment, radio control, mobile radios, alarms, U.P.S., door locks, marine, medical, mobility, motorcycle, programmable logic controllers, and emergency lighting, as well as other various consumer products. It also distributes nickel-cadmium, nickel metal hydride, alkaline, lithium, and sealed lead acid batteries. The company sells its batteries and battery packs to original equipment manufacturers, municipalities, hotels/resorts, military, aerospace, government agencies, electrical wholesalers, battery distributors, exporters, and consumers. TNR Technical, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sanford, Florida.

