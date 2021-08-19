Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stake Lessened by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Calix makes up approximately 2.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 1.21% of Calix worth $36,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Calix by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701 over the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $43.38. 7,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,510. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

