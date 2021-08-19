Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 1,757 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $62,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,158. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $235.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.