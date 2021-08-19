Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $8,268,630.00. Insiders have sold 84,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,152,154 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,232. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

