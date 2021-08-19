Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 3,688 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,359,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,514,000 after buying an additional 172,180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STERIS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after buying an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 2,706,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,123,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.68. 9,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,833. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $151.79 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

