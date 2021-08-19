Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sempra Energy worth $47,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 87.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,029,000 after buying an additional 768,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,303,000 after buying an additional 732,415 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE SRE traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $132.74. 9,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,092. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.