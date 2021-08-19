Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 3,284 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HII traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.34. 2,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,367. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,113. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

