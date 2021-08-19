Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,324 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $36,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 62,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,087. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

