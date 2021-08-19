Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Camping World posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,099. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

