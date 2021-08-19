Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Camping World by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

NYSE CWH opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. Camping World’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

