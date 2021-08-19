Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of C$3.23 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$148.30 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$96.42 and a 52-week high of C$149.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$144.38. The stock has a market cap of C$66.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$153.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$336,591.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

