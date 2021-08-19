Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 105,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.8% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $352,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

NYSE:CP opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

