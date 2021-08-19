Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSIQ. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after buying an additional 2,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 73.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,727,000 after acquiring an additional 773,429 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 81.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after acquiring an additional 746,850 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $27,801,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $27,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

