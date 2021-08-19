Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,368,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,672,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.2 days.

Shares of CFPZF stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFPZF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Canfor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$19.47 price target (down from C$53.00) on shares of Canfor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

