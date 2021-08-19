Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 1,400 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.69% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.88. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,603. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.45.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

