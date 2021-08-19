Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $25.24 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 639,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,507 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.22. 12,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,848. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

